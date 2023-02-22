Reid will partner title hopeful Billy McConnell in the series, who won four races in 2022 as he claimed the runner-up spot, 13 points behind champion Davey Todd.

The move comes after a difficult spell for Reid, who only made his racing comeback at Bishopscourt last autumn after shattering his right leg following a crash in practice for the Junior Superstock race at Oulton Park in September 2021.

He spent eight days in hospital in Liverpool before returning home to Northern Ireland for a long period of recuperation.

Banbridge man Simon Reid made his racing comeback last autumn after suffering a badly broken right leg in a crash at Oulton Park in September 2021. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Reid rode a Honda Fireblade Superstock machine at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October with support from Jackson Racing and exceeded his own expectations with an excellent third place in the first Superbike race, held in damp conditions at Bishopscourt.

The 26-year-old finished fourth in race two and sixth in the feature race, which was won for the first time by Donegal’s Richard Kerr.

Looking ahead to 2023, Reid said: “Signing for the C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing Honda team is like a dream come true for me and after joining forces with them for the Sunflower races last year, we had a great weekend and some decent results.

“We all clicked so it’s nice to continue that into this season and fantastic to be part of such a great team, especially on the back of the success they had last year with Billy.

Simon Reid will ride for the C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing Honda team in this year's National Superstock Championship.

“Hopefully I can learn a lot from him as he’s been in the paddock for a long time and moving on to the larger machinery is a big step for me but with the team’s knowledge, it should be a bit easier for me and I’m very much looking forward to being back in the British Championship paddock,” he added.

“I’d like to thank the team for such a big opportunity, as well as my sponsors, and I can’t wait to go testing in a few weeks’ time.

“This year is going to be a big challenge but it's something I'm very excited about.”