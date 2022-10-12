The Northern Ireland rider previously received the MBE for services to motorcycle racing in 2017 and joins fellow Ulsterman Joey Dunlop as a recipient of both prestigious royal accolades.

He attended the ceremony in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace with his wife Tatia, sister Chloe and brother Richard.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be recognised yet again at this level for my achievements and contribution to motorcycling,” Rea said.

Jonathan Rea is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.

“It seems like only yesterday I was collecting my MBE from Prince William at the Palace, but to receive an OBE from The Princess Royal and be amongst so many amazing names and legends who have also received one, is beyond anything I could have imagined.

“It really is such a privilege for me to have been made an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours and to collect this honour not just for myself, but on behalf of my family, the wider Kawasaki Racing Team, and my fans, here in Northern Ireland and across the world.

“What an amazing opportunity to shine a light on world-class motorcycle racing and especially the talent we have that comes from my part of the world.

“It helps for me to stay focused and fighting at the front in the World Superbike Championship.”

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea in action at Portimao in Portugal at the weekend.

Rea is the most successful rider ever in the history of World Superbikes, winning six consecutive titles from 2015-2020. He was narrowly edged out for a seventh championship last year by Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu after a memorable battle that went down to the final round in Indonesia.

The County Antrim man achieved a milestone 100th World Superbike victory in the opening race of the 2021 season at Motorland Aragon in Spain and went on to clinch his 200th rostrum at Most in the Czech Republic. He has now won a total of 117 WSBK races since his debut at Portimao in Portugal in 2008.

He is currently third in the 2022 championship behind Spain’s Alvaro Bautista and reigning champion Razgatlioglu with three rounds remaining.

Jonathan Rea with his sister Chloe and brother Richard after receiving his OBE from the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.