Skerries 100 will go ahead 'as tribute to William'

Racing will go ahead at the Skerries 100 on Sunday following the tragic death of top Northern Ireland road racer William Dunlop.

The organisers said the prize fund for the event will go to William’s family, following consultation with his fellow riders.

The 32-year-old died on Saturday following an incident in practice at the event in North County Dublin.

A statement issued by the Loughshinny Club on Saturday night said: “Following discussion with the family, their sponsors and fellow riders, the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club Ltd have taken the decision to continue with the Skerries 100 on the 8th July.

“The club with the riders permission have decide to race with the entire prize fund to go to William’s family. It will be a non-championship meeting and the club hope everyone will consider this a fitting tribute to William and his previous race performance and results at the Skerries 100.

“The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”