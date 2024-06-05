Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop now sits alone atop the list of most Isle of Man TT race victories after Wednesday’s Supertwin triumph – his 27th in total – meant he broke uncle Joey’s longstanding record on the Mountain Course.

The Ballymoney man had registered his 26th win on Saturday and looked to be on course for history the following day after opening up a healthy lead in the Superbike race only for a visor issue to deny him.

However, the 35-year-old swiftly put that disappointment behind him and at the first opportunity after racing resumed following Tuesday’s washout sealed the memorable victory which sees him surpass Joey and further cement his place amongst Northern Ireland’s sporting greats.

Fans from around the world were full of praise after Dunlop’s fantastic achievement and paid tribute on social media.

Michael Dunlop looks heavenwards after winning the Supersport TT on the Isle of Man. That victory saw the Ballymoney man, who has lost his father Robert and brother William to the sport, equal his late uncle Joey's record tally of 26 victories at the event. PIC: STEPHEN DAVISON

The Dunlop dynasty has been carried on by Michael and many were delighted to see further success for the family with Alan saying: “If anyone deserves to break Joey’s record it's him. Long may he continue to ride at the top.”

Kevin added: “Legend just like his uncle Joey and like his dad (Robert) and brother (William). RIP to all three legends that went before him and may MD continue for a long, long time.”

Lee hailed Dunlop as the greatest after sealing his remarkable feat and also praised the support team that put work in behind the scenes to help him achieve success, saying: “You were one of the best. One of the greats. You are now the GREATEST. Well done Mr D, and congratulations to the team and everyone involved in getting him over the line, yet again. More great things to come as well.”

Colin is confident that Michael’s record of 27 victories – and counting – will never be broken at the Isle of Man TT, posting: “This record will never be beaten.”

Meanwhile, with plenty of action still to come at this year’s Isle of Man TT, Simon believes Dunlop can add even more victories to his haul, posting: “Massive congratulations Michael. Will be very interesting to see where his total TT wins ends up, onwards and upwards.”