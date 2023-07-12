Manx police and race marshals at the scene of the fatal accident on Tuesday at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

A statement from the organisers on Wednesday said the decision was taken by the Clerk of the Course ‘due to ongoing investigations’.

It read: “Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled.

