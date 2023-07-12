Southern 100 cancelled after deaths of rider and marshal at Billown course on Isle of Man
The Southern 100 on the Isle of Man has been cancelled following the deaths of a rider and marshal on Tuesday evening.
A statement from the organisers on Wednesday said the decision was taken by the Clerk of the Course ‘due to ongoing investigations’.
It read: “Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled.
“The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation.”