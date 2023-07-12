News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Southern 100 cancelled after deaths of rider and marshal at Billown course on Isle of Man

The Southern 100 on the Isle of Man has been cancelled following the deaths of a rider and marshal on Tuesday evening.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
Manx police and race marshals at the scene of the fatal accident on Tuesday at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.Manx police and race marshals at the scene of the fatal accident on Tuesday at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.
Manx police and race marshals at the scene of the fatal accident on Tuesday at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

A statement from the organisers on Wednesday said the decision was taken by the Clerk of the Course ‘due to ongoing investigations’.

It read: “Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation.”

Read More
Read More