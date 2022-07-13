Southern 100: Davey Todd clinches second victory from Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop in Supersport opener at Billown

Todd won on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda by 0.344s from Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) with Michael Dunlop narrowly beating Jamie Coward to take third on his MD Racing Yamaha in another pulsating race at the Billown course. Harrison set the fastest lap of the race at 110.457mph.

Saltburn rider Todd, competing at the Southern 100 for only the second time after making his debut in 2018, made an excellent start from the second row to lead at Cross Four Ways on lap one from Harrison, Coward, Paul Jordan and Dunlop.

On the second lap, Harrison moved to the front by 0.328s from Todd with Coward third ahead of Dunlop as the top four were covered by 1.481s. Jordan had now dropped to fifth with Michael Sweeney in sixth position.

Dean Harrison leads Davey Todd at the Southern 100.

Todd was back ahead at Cross Four Ways on lap three from Harrison, Coward and Dunlop, with less than a second between the leading quartet.

Dunlop gained a place after passing Coward at the start of lap four to move into third behind Todd and Harrison.

As they set off on their fifth lap, Harrison had taken the lead from Todd by 0.240s with Dunlop half-a-second down in third, only 0.3s ahead of Coward. Jordan was five seconds behind the leader in fifth followed by Rob Hodson and Sweeney.

The lead changed hands again with Todd now ahead again at the beginning of the penultimate lap by 0.224s from Harrison. Dunlop continued to give chase in third and Coward held fourth as one second covered the top four.

Todd opened a cushion of 0.422s at the start of the last lap over Harrison, who was also four tenths ahead of Dunlop.

In a frantic dash to the line, Todd prevailed to win by 0. from Harrison, with Dunlop 1.4s behind in third, just 0.013s ahead of Coward.

Coward overtook Dunlop at Cross Four Ways on the last lap but the Northern Ireland man was able to reclaim the position on the run to the finish.