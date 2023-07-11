Saltburn rider Todd pulled in after two laps in opening practice in the wet on Monday due to an issue with his CBR1000RR Fireblade.

However, the 27-year-old quickly made amends as he posted the fastest lap on dry roads around the 4.25-mile Billown course on the Isle of Man in the second session on Tuesday, lapping at 111.433mph.

Todd won five races at the event last year, including his maiden success in the blue riband Solo Championship race, which he clinched by six hundredths of a second on the line from Dean Harrison.

Davey Todd (Padgett's Honda) topped the Superbike qualifying session at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man on Tuesday evening.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward was 1.109s down in second on the KTS Racing by Steadplan Honda after a speed of 110.540mph, with Ulsterman Dunlop next on his Hawk Racing Honda (110.316mph), 1.390s slower than Todd.

Harrison was fourth quickest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki at 109.827mph ahead of Rob Hodson on the SMT Racing Honda (109.787mph) and Cork’s Mike Browne, who clocked 109.420mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

A red flag was displayed at the end of the Superbike session.

A ‘serious’ incident was reported along the Castletown bypass with the emergency services in attendance at the scene. No further information is currently available.