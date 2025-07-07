French rider Yann Galli is reported to be ‘comfortable and stable’ following a crash in the second Supersport practice session at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man on Monday evening.

Galli came off at Stadium Bend on the Billown course, causing the session to red flagged.

On Tuesday, the organisers said he had been transferred to a UK hospital.

England’s Davey Todd was leading the times in the session on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda after three laps from Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan by 0.9s when it was halted at 19:47 BST.

Spectators watch the opening night of practice at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

In the Supertwin session earlier in the evening, Rob Hodson was quickest on the SMT Racing Paton from Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Paton).

Practice resumed following the red flag stoppage with a session for Sidecar machines, which brought the evening to a close.

Manx brothers Callum and Ryan Crowe were fastest from fellow TT contenders Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.