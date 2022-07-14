Southern 100: "It's not really fair" says disgruntled Michael Dunlop as Ballymoney man claims "rules have changed"

The 21-time Isle of Man TT winner won Thursday’s opening Supersport 600 race on his MD Racing Yamaha and set a new lap record for the class in race three at 110.998mph, when he finished behind Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki).

However, Dunlop made reference to the rules on a few occasions in his post-race interviews with Manx Radio.

After the final Supersport race on Thursday, the 33-year-old said: “Whatever they’re doing… it’s not really fair because they fuel they’re using is stinging the eyes out of the boys behind and you can’t see.

Michael Dunlop in action at the Southern 100 on the Buildbase Suzuki.

“Dean’s [Harrison] been saying the same. Because they have that much grunt out of the turns, we’re slipping and streaming, and we haven’t really got a run at it.

“But when I’m on my own I’m far faster, I can see that, but I just drop back because your eyes are on fire, but that’s obviously the way they play the rules around here.”

Dunlop later finished third in the prestigious Solo Championship race on the Buildbase Suzuki, which Todd won from Harrison to seal his fifth victory of the 2022 meeting.

Speaking afterwards, Dunlop said he would “look into” the rules for 2023.