Southern 100: Michael Dunlop off mark with hard-fought Supersport victory over Dean Harrison and Davey Todd | Ulster rider says he "proved a point"

The Ballymoney man was in determined mood after finishing third in both Senior races and the first Supersport race this week, but Dunlop made it onto the top step on his MD Racing Yamaha as another thrilling race went down to the wire.

Dunlop held firm on the final lap to secure his 22nd Southern 100 victory by 0.159s from Dean Harrison on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, with Davey Todd – who won the opening Supersport race on Wednesday – 0.263s further back in third on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Jamie Coward was also right in the frame once more on his KTS Racing/Steadplan Yamaha as the top four were covered by six tenths-of-a-second at the finish.

Ulsterman Dunlop said he “proved a point” with the win.

“It was a steady enough race,” said the 33-year-old.

“It was just to prove I’ve still got it. When the bike is going well, then I’m still fast.

“With the Honda being so fast, Dean was slipstreaming it and I was slipstreaming Dean, so I was able to ’stream both of them,” Dunlop.

“It’s been a hard week but just to prove I’ve still got it.”

Runner-up Harrison said it was a “fun” race to be involved in as the lead changed countless times throughout the seven-lap showdown.

“It was really good fun to be fair, I enjoyed it,” said Harrison.

“The lead was changing the whole race. Michael is fast and is always going to be there or thereabouts. Each time I passed him he passed me down here [start/finish straight] and his bike was fast.”

Todd, who has two wins on the board this week for Clive Padgett’s team, felt his chance was thwarted on the last lap.

The 26-year-old was holding second place behind Dunlop at Cross Four Ways but dropped back to third when Harrison made a move on the brakes, and said was unable to try and fight back due to a yellow flag.

“It was a mega battle with these guys out there,” said Todd.

“It was a shame not to get the win and I wanted to line up Michael on the last lap but there was a yellow flag out there. I’m not going to complain but it is what it is,” he added.

“It was definitely tight and I knew it was going to be tight all the way through in the 600 race.”

Todd and Harrison traded blows at the front over five laps with Dunlop in hot pursuit after passing Coward to move up to third on the second lap.

With only a few tenths between them, Dunlop hit the front for the first time at the start of the sixth lap with a lap of 110.638mph.

However, he had dropped back to third as they flashed over the line to begin their final lap behind Todd and Harrison, with Coward right in their wheel tracks.

Dunlop drafted past Harrison into second place and was now ahead when they reached Cross Four Ways, with Todd pushed back to third following a move on his inside by Harrison.

The Northern Ireland man was able to hold onto the lead on the blast to the finish to wrap up the win from the hard-charging Harrison, posting the fastest lap of the race at 110.707mph.

Rob Hodson finished fifth on his Yamaha, over 15 seconds behind Dunlop, with Paul Jordan from Magherafelt in sixth on the Prez Racing Yamaha ahead of Manxman Nathan Harrison.