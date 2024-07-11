Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop clinched his 25th Southern 100 victory for a hat-trick at Billown after a dramatic battle in the second Supersport race with Mike Browne, who crashed out on the final lap.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Browne edged out Dunlop to win the Supersport opener on Thursday and was quick off the line once more to lead at Cross Four Ways on lap one.

The BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha rider held a one-second advantage over Dunlop after the first lap, with Rob Hodson (SMT Yamaha) 0.8s back in third being chased by Dominic Herbertson (Burrows/RK Racing Yamaha), Joe Yeardsley (Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda).

Dunlop reduced the deficit to 0.783s on his MD Racing Yamaha after the second lap with a speed of 109.159mph mph as the front two opened a gap over Herbertson in third, who was 3.8s behind.

Michael Dunlop won the second Supersport race on his MD Racing Yamaha at the Southern 100 on Thursday. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker

Browne’s lead was 0.442s after three laps as Dunlop continued to give chase, while Hodson was now into third past Herbertson with Jordan overtaking Yeardsley for fourth.

There was no change at the front at Cross Four Ways on the fourth lap as Browne and Dunlop continued to pull away from the battle for third, which was being led by Hodson.

Dunlop set another fastest lap at 109.266mph compared to Browne’s 109.201mph, but the Cork man was still ahead by 0.358s as they began the fifth of seven laps.

Jordan, as he did in the first race, was making up ground and had moved into third on the sixth lap, with Michael Sweeney also on the move into fourth ahead of Herbertson and Yeardsley.

Heading onto the last lap, Browne remained ahead by 0.405s from Dunlop, who wasn’t quite able to get close enough to mount an attack.

It was still Browne leading the way at Cross Four Ways for the final time but there was a twist to come, with Dunlop clinching the win with a spectacular wheelie over the line.

The unfortunate Browne crashed out at the final corner but was said to be up on his feet.

Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race at 109.986mph.

The 35-year-old’s hat-trick includes victories in the Senior races on Tuesday and Thursday on his Hawk Racing Honda.

Jordan claimed the runner-up spot – 13.8s back – holding off Hodson by four tenths of a second.

Herbertson, Sweeney and Yeardsley finalised the top six.

In the Lightweight Supertwin race, Hodson – who won the first race in the wet on Tuesday – had opened a commanding lead of 13 seconds on the SMT Paton over Sweeney with Davey Todd in third when the race was red-flagged on the third lap.

It was confirmed that a rider came off at Stadium, is conscious and has been taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

A marshal was also hit by some debris but was treated at the scene and is reported to be okay.