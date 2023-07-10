Dunlop is back in action for the first time since he won four races at the Isle of Man TT in June to become the second most successful rider ever at the event with 25 wins, one behind his uncle Joey.

The Ballymoney rider lapped at 95.158mph around the 4.25-mile Billown course, which was just under four tenths slower than Manx rider Marcus Simpson, who squeezed in four laps.

Dunlop completed three laps in the Superbike session, which was delayed after the roads closed 35 minutes later than scheduled after heavy showers in the afternoon left standing water on the course.

Michael Dunlop at Ballabeg on the Hawk Racing Honda during opening practice for the Southern 100. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward was third fastest on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda at 95.010mph, with Cork’s Mike Browne in fourth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Dean Harrison – like Dunlop, a three-time Solo champion – was fifth quickest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki with a speed of 94.484mph, 1.5s down on early pacesetter Simpson, while Paul Jordan from Magherafelt completed the top six on the PreZ Racing Yamaha (94.236mph).

Harrison, who came straight to the Southern 100 from the British Superbike meeting at Snetterton in Norfolk, said: “The weather is not so good but it is what it is.

"I’m ready for a bit of a roll around and we’ll see how it goes.”

Cork man Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in first practice at the Southern 100. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press

Harrison is the current outright lap record holder at Billown, which he set at 116.941mph on the final lap of the Solo Championship race last July.

Reigning Solo champion Davey Todd was 22nd after pulling in with an issue with his Padgett’s Honda after doing two laps.

Todd, who won five races in all last year in only his second appearance at the event, said: “It’s freezing cold out there and raining, so hopefully the weather improves for the rest of the week.

“I’m all rested up after my illness at the TT and eager to get going around this Southern 100 course.

Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) and Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) at Ballabeg during practice at the Southern 100. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

“I’ve got the big number one plate and I want to keep hold of that, but it’s going to be a tough battle with Dean, Michael and Jamie Coward again.”

Coward set the fastest lap of the night on damp roads in the final session for Supersport machines at 100.434mph.

Dunlop was almost five seconds back in second on his MD Racing Yamaha (97.308mph) with Republic of Ireland rider Browne in third ahead of Harrison.

Saltburn man Todd slotted into seventh on the 600cc Padgett’s Honda, 10.7s down on Coward’s best lap.

Earlier, the Lightweight session for Supertwin machines was red-flagged shortly after it began after an incident at Ballawhetstone.

The rider involved was confirmed as David McConnachy, who was reported to be conscious and talking. The Newcastle-Upon-Tyne man was taken to Noble’s Hospital for assessment.

There was a further red flag at the end of the Supersport B session, with Joshua Potts coming off at Church Bends.

The Stockport rider was said to be ‘conscious and talking to doctors’ at the scene.

On Tuesday, roads are set to close at 6.05pm for final practice.