Michael Dunlop topped the qualifying times in the Supersport class at the 70th anniversary Steam Packet Southern 100 on the Isle of Man on Tuesday evening.

Dunlop was 15th after only managing a few laps on the Milwaukee Ducati in Monday’s session before the red flag came out for an incident involving French rider Yann Galli, who has been described as “comfortable and stable” after being moved to a UK hospital.

However, he lapped at 110.243mph on Tuesday to take the top spot by 0.634s from Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), with Irishman Mike Browne third fastest on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) slotted into fourth ahead of Manx rider Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda) and Rob Hodson (Yamaha).

Jamie Coward, returning from injury after a crash at the North West 200 in May, was seventh on the KTS Racing/Macadam Triumph while Michael Sweeney set the eighth quickest time on his EM Building Yamaha.

The opening Supersport round around the 4.25-mile Billown course takes place on Wednesday evening.

