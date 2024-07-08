Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monday evening’s opening practice at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man has been cancelled due to “capacity issues” at Noble’s Hospital.

Earlier, there was a long delay following a three-bike incident that occurred at Ballakeighan during the solo and Sidecar newcomers’ familiarisation lap.

Two riders were taken to hospital by ambulance while the third competitor involved was said to be “up and ok”.

The newcomers eventually completed their second lap of the 4.25-mile Billown course, as required in the regulations, but there was then a further delay because of the capacity issue at Noble’s hospital, which prevented qualifying from taking place.

The opening night of practice at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man has been cancelled due to capacity issues at Noble's Hospital. (File picture).

At 20:37 BST, the organisers confirmed that the first evening of practice had been cancelled.

A statement said: “Due to the ongoing capacity issues at Noble’s Hospital we have been left with no choice but to cancel the practice session this evening.”

Practice is set to continue on Tuesday evening, when the opening races are due to be held.

A host of top names are in attendance at the meeting, including 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop and fellow Solo Champions Davey Todd and Dean Harrison, plus Jamie Coward, Mike Browne, Paul Jordan, Nathan Harrison, Michael Sweeney and Dominic Herbertson.