Draperstown’s Aidan Cleary has been released from Noble’s Hospital on the Isle of Man after he was involved in a red flag incident during the opening night of practice at the Southern 100.

The Co Londonderry rider suffered an ankle injury in a three-bike crash on the first lap of the newcomers familiarisation lap at the Ballakeighan section of the 4.25-mile Billown course.

A second rider, Anthony O’Carroll from Tralee, has been transferred to a Merseyside Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.

The third competitor involved, Co Clare’s Jacque Foley, was uninjured.

An ambulance attending the scene of Monday's red flag incident at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker

A statement from the organisers on Tuesday said: “More information will be published as and when appropriate.”

The incident led to a long delay on Monday evening before practice was eventually cancelled due to capacity issues at Noble’s Hospital.

A revised schedule has been put in place for Tuesday evening, when the opening Senior and Lightweight races are due to take place.