Southern 100: Northern Ireland's Aidan Cleary released from hospital after red flag incident as second rider transferred to Liverpool for treatment
The Co Londonderry rider suffered an ankle injury in a three-bike crash on the first lap of the newcomers familiarisation lap at the Ballakeighan section of the 4.25-mile Billown course.
A second rider, Anthony O’Carroll from Tralee, has been transferred to a Merseyside Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.
The third competitor involved, Co Clare’s Jacque Foley, was uninjured.
A statement from the organisers on Tuesday said: “More information will be published as and when appropriate.”
The incident led to a long delay on Monday evening before practice was eventually cancelled due to capacity issues at Noble’s Hospital.
A revised schedule has been put in place for Tuesday evening, when the opening Senior and Lightweight races are due to take place.
The organisers were monitoring weather conditions on the Isle of Man after heavy rainfall, but have confirmed that roads are set to close as planned at 18:05 BST on Tuesday evening.
