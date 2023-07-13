In an incident after a Superbike qualifying session had reached a conclusion on Tuesday evening, two riders, a marshal and a spectator were involved, resulting in the two fatalities.

On Wednesday, the remainder of the four-day event was cancelled at the Billown course near Castletown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on Thursday from the Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club said: “The Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club would like to express its sincere thanks and appreciation of all the kind messages of support and understanding that have been received since the sad and very traumatic incident during practice for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races on Tuesday evening 11th July which resulted in this year’s event being cancelled.

Manx police are investigating the fatal accident that claimed the lives of a rider and marshal at the Southern 100 on Tuesday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

“As promoters, we are extremely grateful to everyone who have been involved in the 2023 Southern 100 for the time, hard work, and dedication in the preparation, running of the event and continued help and assistance as we bring this year’s event to a close after the traumatic Tuesday evening.

“To all involved with the incident on the By-Pass we thank you for your professionalism and dedication to your duties, we will be forever grateful.

“To the families and friends of the rider and marshal who died we offer our sincere condolences and to the families and friends of the rider and spectator injured a speedy and full recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The identities of those involved have not yet been officially confirmed and members of the public have been asked not to speculate over what may have happened.

On Wednesday, the scene of the accident remained closed off as police carried out forensic work for much of the day.

Police and staff from Manx Care provided support to witnesses and those affected by the incident at Castletown Civic Centre on the island.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop was among the leading names competing at the event along with fellow top road racers Dean Harrison and Davey Todd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next road race meeting will be the Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ in Co Antrim from July 28-29, which will be the final Irish national event of the year.