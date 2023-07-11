Manx police provided the update on Wednesday morning, with the road where the incident happened still closed as officers carried out forensic work.

The crash occurred at the end of the Superbike practice session at the 4.25-mile Billown course near Castletown after the chequered flag had been waved shortly before 7pm.

Two riders, a marshal and a spectator were involved but the identities of those involved have not been officially announced.

Manx police and race marshals at the Southern 100 race course on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident on Tuesday evening resulting in two fatalities.

A statement issued by the Southern 100 organisers on Tuesday evening said: “The Southern 100 can confirm that a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.

“The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that the Southern 100 regrets to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.

“The Southern 100 pass on their deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.”

The organisers said that an additional statement would be issued ‘in due course’.

“At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved.

“The Coroner of Inquests has been informed. A further statement will be released in due course.”

No further practice or Tuesday’s scheduled Senior race took place after the incident as a delay ensued before it was confirmed the programme had been officially cancelled at 8.55pm.

