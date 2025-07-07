Southern 100: Reigning Solo champion Davey Todd sets early Superbike pace at Billown from Nathan Harrison and Michael Dunlop
Reigning Southern 100 Solo champion Davey Todd set the early Superbike pace in the opening qualifying session at Billown on Monday evening.
Todd (8TEN Racing BMW) lapped at 113.995mph after completing seven laps of the 4.25-mile course on the Isle of Man to lead Manxman Nathan Harrison (112.365mph), with Michael Dunlop slotting into third on his MD Racing BMW after setting his best lap of the session at 111.620mph.
Honda rider Dean Harrison was fourth quickest at 110.805mph ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) and Rob Hodson, who did 110.039mph and 109.695mph respectively.
Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan was eighth fastest on the Jackson Racing Honda at 108.972mph behind Michael Evans.
