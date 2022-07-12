Southern 100: Sidecar qualifying red-flagged after four laps | Dean Harrison claims Supersport pole from Michael Dunlop

With four laps completed, the session was stopped at 9.36pm with Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley at the top of the times by 3.2s from Tim Reeves/ Kevin Rousseau after lapping at 100.731mph, with John Holden/Dan Sayle in third, further 2.5s down.

Earlier, Yorkshire’s Dean Harrison took pole in the Supersport class on his DAO Racing Kawasaki with a lap of 109.951mph, with Ulsterman Michael Dunlop 0.9s adrift in second on his MD Racing Yamaha (109.233mph).

Jamie Coward qualified third quickest at 109.131mph ahead of Davey Todd on Clive Padgett’s Honda, who clocked 108.757mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Harrison claimed pole in the Supersport class at the Southern 100 on Tuesday evening at Billown on his DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Rob Hodson (Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (PreZ Yamaha) rounded out the top six positions on the grid, with Skerries man Michael Sweeney in eighth on his Yamaha.