Southern 100: Wednesday's racing cancelled due to inclement weather on Isle of Man
Wednesday’s third evening of racing at the Southern 100 has been cancelled due to inclement weather on the Isle of Man.
After initially announcing a delay, the organisers confirmed their decision to call it quits at 18:30 BST.
An update said: “Unfortunately due to a late very heavy downpour at the Colas Billown Circuit and the current weather forecast for the next few hours, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the racing this evening.”
A revised schedule for the final day of the four-day meeting on Thursday is set to be announced “in due course”.
