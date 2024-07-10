Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday’s third evening of racing at the Southern 100 has been cancelled due to inclement weather on the Isle of Man.

After initially announcing a delay, the organisers confirmed their decision to call it quits at 18:30 BST.

An update said: “Unfortunately due to a late very heavy downpour at the Colas Billown Circuit and the current weather forecast for the next few hours, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the racing this evening.”

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...