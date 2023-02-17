The main attraction will be a ‘Legends of the Manx Grand Prix’ parade lap, paying tribute to some of the greatest riders who have competed in the event, which started out as the Manx Amateur Road Races back in 1923.

Motorcycling greats from the early years of the ‘Manx’ including Harold Daniel, Freddie Frith, Bob McIntyre and Geoff Duke be represented while Mick Grant, Charlie Williams, Ian Lougher, Phillip McCallen and Ian Hutchinson are just some of the names who will celebrate their connection to the Manx Grand Prix.

The ‘Legends’ lap is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26 when fans will be treated to the sights, sounds and smells of classic machines, modern bikes, 2-strokes, 4-strokes and an iconic rotary Norton as part of a near 20-strong line-up.

Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston won the Senior Classic Manx Grand Prix in 2022.

The demonstration lap is due to take place between Saturday’s Junior Manx Grand Prix for Supertwin bikes and the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix for pre-1973 machinery – a race previously won by John McGuinness, Josh Brookes, Dean Harrison and, most recently, Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston.

A display of past and present MGP machinery will also be held on Sunday, August 27 while 100 years of the Manx Grand Prix will be marked by the introduction of a special commemorative coin and the release of a commemorative stamp.

Entries for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix have now officially opened.

Qualifying will take place from Sunday, August 20 to Friday, August 25.

The opening Lightweight Manx Grand Prix will be held over three laps on Friday, August 25 with the Classic Senior and Junior Classic MGP races scheduled over four laps on Saturday, August 26.

The festival will conclude with the Senior Manx Grand Prix and Classic Superbike MGP on Monday, August 28, both over four laps of the Mountain Course.

Last year, Rob Hodson won the Classic Superbike MGP while Fermanagh man Johnston took victory in the Classic Senior race.