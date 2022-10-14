Several prestigious trophies are up for grabs, including the Neil Robinson and Gene McDonnell trophies, the Jim Farlow Memorial Trophy and the TSRRSC Memorial Trophy, which was awarded to winners of the two-stroke TT races held on the Billown course.

Famous names such as Joey and Robert Dunlop, Johnny Rea, Philip McCallen and Michael Dunlop have won these prestigious trophies in the past and for the first time this year, the next generation of budding young riders have been granted the chance to lay their hands on the silverware.

A host of young guns have thrived in the IMC series, including Alexander Rowan, Ruben Sherman-Boyd, Kai McClintock, Rossi Dobson and rookies Jack Burrows, Bailey Dobson and Cory Barron.

Young Co Tyrone riders Jack Burrows and Lewis Mullen in action in the Irish Minibike Championship.

Practice is set to begin at 10am on Sunday at the County Antrim circuit followed by a packed race programme.