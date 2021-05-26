Sponsor boost is shot in arm for Armoy Road Races

The ‘Race of Legends’ was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic along with every other road race in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with the exception of September’s rescheduled Cookstown 100.

Most races have again fallen victim to the uncertainty around the coronavirus situation in 2021 – including the North West 200 – but the Armoy event has been given the green light to go ahead at the end of July, with restrictions in place.

Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said the Armoy Club was “privileged and excited” to be able to press ahead with their plans for the race, which was first held in 2009.

The Armoy Road Races will return in July.

“We are delighted that the village of Armoy will once again be filled with the sounds of road racers at the end of July,” said Kennedy.

“As a club it means the world to us to be able to host an event that we know is so popular with road racing fans right across Ireland – we feel privileged and extremely excited.

“We are so pleased that the Bayview Hotel has decided to come back on board this year as title sponsors for the Race of Legends.

“The support we have received from fans, and in terms of local businesses coming forward to offer support and sponsorship, has been so heartening.”

Kennedy confirmed some restrictions would be in place, including reduced crowd numbers.

“There will be some restrictions in place at this year’s event including a reduced number of spectators however, we still expect the event to be as thrilling as it has been in previous years.

“We can guarantee plenty of fun and excitement and we can’t wait for July to come around.”

An avid supporter of road racing, Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel, said he welcomed the chance to support a “world-class event”.

“The Armoy Road Races and the hotel have had a close association from the very start of these races,” he said.

“Given the turbulence of the past year, I just wanted to assist the club in any way I could.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has hit the hospitality sector extremely hard and thanks to the loyalty of the club, I’m delighted to be involved again this year.

“I’m very passionate about road racing, having sponsored some road racers individually in the past, and for me this is an excellent opportunity to support a world-class event right on our doorstep.”

