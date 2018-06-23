Steve Mercer: Just Giving page surpasses £30,000 mark as injured TT racer continues recovery

A Just Giving page set up to aid injured Isle of Man TT racer Steve Mercer's recovery has surpassed the £30,000 mark.

The fundraising target was initially set as £5,000 after the Kent rider was seriously injured following a collision with an official course vehicle that had been attending the scene of Dan Kneen’s fatal crash during TT practice on Wednesday, May 30.

On Saturday, June 23, Steve’s Just Giving page had received donations of £30,786.

Mercer is being treated in hospital in Liverpool and an independent inquiry into the circumstances of the incident has been launched by ACU Events Ltd.

As such, Steve’s wife, Caroline – who has been providing updates on his condition via social media – said further progress reports would be held back based on legal advice while the incident is being investigated

On Facebook, Caroline explained: ‘On behalf of Steve, we would like to thank all the hundreds of generous and thoughtful well-wishers, family and friends.

‘You will appreciate that given the tragic circumstances of the accident, there are a number of formal enquiries by many different authorities and agencies – both on the Isle of Man and here in the UK. So that those enquiries can proceed without distraction, in accordance with legal advice taken, we regret that we will not able to post progress reports at this stage.

‘Please be reassured that we are forced to take this step to ensure that justice is served; not only for Steve but for the great deal of many other people touched by this very tragic event. Normal updates will resume as soon as we are permitted to post again’.