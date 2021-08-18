Stuart Edmonds rues costly crashes at Landrake

The Dubliner powered the Apico Husqvarna to a brilliant third in the opening moto behind overall winner Harri Kullas but a few issues in race two meant he had to settle for tenth.

“It definitely should have been a podium today,” said Edmonds.

“I had to come back from last twice after two crashes in the second moto. I lost the front on the opening lap and went over the bars then after making up all the ground the front washed out a couple of laps later.

Mark McLernon was unbeaten in the premier quad class at Tandragee for the 5th round of the Ulster championship

“I’ve got the speed but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished eighth overall on the Delkevic racing by BRT Kawasaki.

“Seventh in race one and eighth in race two - I know I’m better than that, but no excuses,” Barr aid.

“It’s been a very frustrating year so far.”

Phoenix Tools Apico Kawasaki rider Jason Meara claimed ninth overall.

“Today is a little bittersweet, I mean I am super happy with my riding but the results don’t really match how well I rode,” he said.

“I had a decent start in race one well inside the top ten and got cleaned out in the second corner.

“I hurt my back and was a little slow to get going, managed to get back to tenth then in race two I had a great start but got badly bumped around in the first half lap.

“Once I got going I caught the group battling for fifth but could only manage to cross the line eighth. It was a great step forward with my speed.”

Glenn McCormick finished 11th overall on the Chambers Husqvarna.

Castlederg’s Cole McCullough had a clean sweep in the S/W85 class.

The-12 year-old powered the GRT Holeshot KTM to four wins and the fastest lap of the weekend to leave with the championship leader’s ‘red plate’.

Lisburn’s Richard Bird was the best of the locals in the experts MX1 class finishing fourth on the AllMoto Yamaha while Ryan Mawhinney was the best of the locals in the MX2 class in seventh.

Menwhile, Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin won round four of the Scottish youth rookie championship at Rhynie.

The teenager claimed three firsts and two seconds on the Discount Beds 125 Yamaha to secure the Blu Cru 125 plate.

“I had a great weekend on an awesome track,” he said.

“I knew I had to win race four to get the overall. Ayden Smith beat me in to the first corner but I hit the front before the end of the lap and kept pushing to the finish.”

p Round five of the Ulster quad and sidecar championship at Tandragee MX track saw Mark McLernon win the premier quads on the Quadbikes R Us Yamaha.

Race three was the closest finish of the day with lass than a second separating McLernon and Dean Dillon.

“The rain fell before our race and there wasn’t much grip,” said Dillon.

“Justin Reid led until three laps from home then I got through.”

Runner up Dillon was pleased with his day, adding: “In race one my seat came off with five laps to go making it hard work to finish third.

“Race two I made a better start and got past both Davy Cowan and Justin to finish second. When Mark made the pass on Justin in race three I followed him through and enjoyed the battle for the lead.”

Neil Campbell and Ross Graham were unbeaten in the sidecar class while Jonathan and Andrew Wilson finished second, with Dean Faulkner and Curtis Beck third in all three races.