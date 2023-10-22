British Superbike rider Charlie Nesbitt turned the tables on Richard Kerr to come out on top in Sunday’s opening Superbike race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in County Down.

Donegal man Kerr dominated the opening race of the weekend on Saturday after Ireland’s top short circuit meeting was postponed by a day due to adverse weather on Friday.

Hawk Racing Honda rider Nesbitt, second behind pole man Kerr on Saturday, snatched the lead at the start and stayed there throughout the 10-lap encounter, taking the chequered flag by 1.131s.

Kilmacrennan’s Kerr, who won the prestigious Sunflower Trophy for the first time in 2022, was comfortable in second place on the AMD Motorsport Honda, crossing the line four seconds clear of Danny Kent (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha).

Charlie Nesbitt (Hawk Racing Honda) leads the first Superbike race on Sunday from Richard Kerr (AMD Motorsport Honda) and Danny Kent (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt

Kent was only half-a-second down on Kerr going onto the final lap when the leading trio encountered slower riders.

BSB frontrunner Lee Jackson finished 5.2s further adrift in fourth on the Hawk Racing Honda with National Superstock 1000 rider Scott Swann (Swann Racing Yamaha) and Ulster Superbike champion Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) finalising the top six.

Jonny Campbell was seventh on the Magic Bullet Yamaha ahead of British Supersport race winner Tom Booth-Amos on the 600cc Gearlink Kawasaki.

Derek Sheils failed to finish on the Roadhouse Macau BMW with Eunan McGlinchey (Team Polaris BMW) only completing three laps.

Earlier, Dungannon’s Cameron Dawson won the Supertwin race, leading all the way on the J McC Roofing/KMR Kawasaki to win by 1.829s from Jeremy McWilliams (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki).

McWilliams was a late entry for Sunday’s race and had to start from the rear of the grid after missing qualifying.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy completed the podium on the Madbros Kawasaki, nine tenths of a second behind McWilliams.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper, who won Saturday’s Supertwin race by 13 seconds from Dawson, was a non-starter.

Cooper – also a double Supersport winner on Saturday on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha – was unable to compete on Sunday due to personal commitments.

Young gun Alexander Rowan won a close opening Moto3 race by only 0.051s in a photo finish from Jack Burrows, with Stephen McAdoo third.

National Junior Superstock champion Owen Jenner, riding a KMR Kawasaki 450, was the overall winner of the concurrently run race by four tenths of a second.