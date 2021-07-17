Sunflower Trophy meeting cancelled 'to protect event's reputation'

Northern Ireland’s biggest short circuit event was called off in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the organising Hillsborough Club says it has taken the decision to cancel this year’s meeting to ‘protect the reputation’ of the event.

Traditionally held in October following the conclusion of the British Superbike Championship, the race regularly attracts some of the leading names in BSB to the Co Down circuit.

However, in a statement, the club said it had taken the ‘regrettable decision’ to hold off on running the event until 2022, due to doubts over whether the same high quality line-up the event is renowned for can be secured this year.

Race winner Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) leads Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) at the 2019 Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The statement said: “The decision was not taken lightly during a meeting called to discuss all ideas and possible alternatives.

“Hillsborough Club are too proud of our valuable spectators, sponsors, advertisers and competitors and reputation, built collectively by all of us over many years, to take a chance of it not being a ‘Sunflower’ in the truest tradition.