Superstar DJ Carl Cox hopes Michael Dunlop can spin some Isle of Man TT hits to celebrate his 60th birthday in style

Cox is a huge TT fan and Ulsterman Dunlop competes under the Carl Cox Motorsport banner on his MD Racing Yamaha Supersport and Honda Superstock machines.

Dunlop, the third most successful TT rider in history with 19 wins, has been backed by Cox since 2017.

The dance music legend, who has bought a property on the Isle of Man, is also supporting Clive Padgett riders Davey Todd and Conor Cummins this year, plus the Sidecar team of 17-time winner Dave Molyneux and Daryl Gibson on their KTM-powered outfit.

Michael Dunlop and Carl Cox at the Isle of Man TT.

“I could not be more excited for TT2022,” said Cox, who is travelling to the TT from Australia.

“I can’t believe it’s not run since 2019, so the level of expectation is massive. I love supporting Michael and it was so good to see him immediately on the pace at the North West 200 road race recently, whilst young Davey Todd has also been on mega form.

“We have a busy residency and touring schedule but there was no way I was going to miss this,” he added.

“I’ve been to F1 and MotoGP around the world but honestly there’s nothing like sitting in someone’s front garden with a beer, watching the lads come through at 190mph; every single one of them is a hero in my eyes.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Cox has managed to keep himself busy. His weekly lockdown set ‘Cabin Fever’ was awarded a DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ award, while he has also taken up a recently announced Ibiza residency at DC-10.

The motorsport enthusiast has also been indulging in his drag-racing pastime, blasting a fire-breathing Pro Mod Mustang down the drag strip and completing a standing quarter-mile in 5.9 seconds, with a terminal velocity of 251mph!

His Carl Cox Motorsport programme also extends to other disciplines in motorsport, providing support to New Zealand’s Dam Rees, who rides for the Lee Johnston-managed Ashcourt Racing Team in the British Supersport Championship.

Other supported competitors include Tom Bramich in Australian Superbikes and Michael Clemente in the TCR Australian Touring car series, while in New Zealand, the Carl Cox Motorsport Cup aids the development of young riders.