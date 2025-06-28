Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed won a dramatic Supertwin race at the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Saturday that was decided at the last corner.

Tweed pounced on a mistake by pole man Michael Sweeney, who ran wide on the brakes at Bells crossroads with victory within his grasp.

The Northern Ireland rider crossed the line to win by 1.5s from Skerries rider Sweeney, who was well clear of Barry Furber in third.

Tweed led on the first two laps with Sweeney erring on the side of caution following earlier light rain showers, with some parts of the 5.3-mile course still damp.

Darryl Tweed (Novo Gen by FAO Racing Aprilia) leads Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia) in the Supertwin race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Sweeney moved ahead on the third lap but the outcome was finally decided with the finish line in sight when the Republic of Ireland rider ran on at Bells on his MSR Aprilia.

Tweed, who earlier ran wide himself as he tussled for the lead with Sweeney, swept through on his Novo Gen by FAO Racing Aprilia to snatch the win.

Furber (DC Autos Yamaha) was 14.6s further in arrears as he secured the final spot on the podium, narrowly keeping Manxman Joe Yeardsley (Scott Racing Aprilia) at bay by three tenths of a second.

Marcus Simpson was fifth on the WH Racing Kawasaki while Neil Kernohan from Ballymena rounded out the top six on his Kernohan Racing Aprilia.

Earlier, the non-championship Senior Support race – carried over from Friday evening – was won by Caomhan Canny on his 750 Suzuki by 2.9s from Kevin Lavery (600 Yamaha).

Sean Brolly was just under a second back in third place on his Ducati.