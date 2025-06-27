Tandragee 100placeholder image
Tandragee 100: First pictures as practice gets underway - Michael Dunlop, Michael Sweeney, Conor Cummins and Shaun Anderson head line-up

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:47 BST
Practice and qualifying at the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 got underway on Friday at the 5.3-mile course in Co Armagh.

The event is back on the calendar this year for the first time since 2022 after vital resurfacing work was undertaken.

Michael Dunlop leads the entry list as he returns to the Ulster road race for the first time since 2013.

1. Michael Dunlop is competing at the Tandragee 100 for the first time since 2013

Tandragee 100 Photo: Pacemaker Press

2. Shaun Anderson on the Team Classic Suzuki at the Tandragee 100 on Friday

Tandragee 100 Photo: Pacemaker Press

3. Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed on his Honda during Friday's practice at the Tandragee 100

Tandragee 100 Photo: Pacemaker Press

4. Michael Sweeney on the MJR BMW during opening practice at the Tandragee 100 in Co Armagh

Tandragee 100 Photo: Pacemaker Press

