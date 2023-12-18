Race officials have confirmed the cancellation of next year’s Tandragee 100 meeting stating “we have been unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out in time to meet extended deadlines”.

Michael Sweeney at Tandragee 100 practice in 2022. (Photo by Rod Neill)

A statement on behalf of the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd from clerk of the course Anne Forsythe highlighted as follows:

“It is with deep regret that I confirm that the 2024 Around A Pound Tandragee 100 has been cancelled.

"We have been unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out in time to meet extended deadlines: (a) to confirm our intent to commit with MCUI UC (and relevant other Clubs) to a sizeable non-refundable insurance premium quotation; and (b) to confirm with 2&4W Motorsport Ltd definite use of a Road Closing Order (which will provide enough time to allow another motorsport club to make application for use of same in 2024).

"We wish every success for all other motorsport clubs in 2024.

"As a Club, after many months of lobbying and negotiations, we are very disappointed, however we are committed to do everything we can to ensure some level of resurfacing takes place at some stage in 2024 to enable us to bring this awe inspiring event back in 2025.

"We wish to take this opportunity to thank all our competitors, sponsors, landowners, volunteers and spectators for their continued support.

"We wish everyone a peaceful Christmas and hope that 2024 brings better news for motorsport across the island of Ireland.”