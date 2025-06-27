Tandragee 100: Road closing times, practice and race information
The Ulster road race is back on the calendar for the first time since 2022 following the completion of essential safety work.
A 10-race programme tops the bill on Saturday, June 27 at the North Armagh Club’s meeting.
The line-up is headed by 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, who is making his first appearance at the event since 2013.
Manxman Conor Cummins, seasoned Irish road racer Michael Sweeney and Tandragee 100 club member Shaun Anderson are also entered.
The event is one of only four road races in Northern Ireland this year, with the Cookstown 100 held in April followed by the North West 200 in May.
The Armoy Road Races (July 25-26) will bring the curtain down on the Ulster road racing season.
No road racing is taking place in the Republic of Ireland this year for the third consecutive year after plans to hold several events, including Walderstown, Faugheen and Athea, proved unsuccessful.
Tandragee 100
Friday, June 26
Roads closed 11am-9pm
First practice session at approximately 11:30am
Race 1 – Supersport Next Gen (Non-Championship) 4 Laps
Race 2 – Senior Support (Non-Championship) 4 Laps
Saturday, June 27
Roads closed 9:30am-7pm
First race (Supertwins & Supermono) approximately 10am
