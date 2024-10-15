Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Saturday marked a fitting tribute to the late Gordon Ringland with full gates in most classes and, for a fun event, some of the best motocross racing of the season.

The North Armagh club used a shortened Tandragee track for their event and the action was brilliant, with a substantial sum raised in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Lisburn sidecar crew Neil Campbell and Ross Graham won The Gordon Ringland Memorial Trophy with two wins and a second place behind fellow Lisburn competitors Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray.

Campbell and Graham comfortably won the opening sidecar race, however, in race two Moulds and Gray pushed them all the way, finishing less than a second adrift at the chequered flag.

In the final race, Campbell led from the start, however, Moulds made his move into the first left-hander on lap two to finish well clear by the finish.

“I forced the issue into the first left turn after the start,” said Moulds. “It was a brilliant day’s racing and I really enjoyed myself.”

Campbell and Graham were emotional winners of The Gordon Ringland Trophy.

“Gordon was a very close friend to me and Ross,” said Campbell. “And it meant a lot to get our names on his memorial cup.

"We had some good racing with Gary and Lewis and all-in-all it was a great day going 1-1-2 for the overall.”

Nigel and Adam McKibbin finished third overall.

In the Premier Quads there was no stopping Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon as he powered his Yamaha to three wins from three starts.

In the opening race, Emma Wray led on the opening three laps before McLernon made up from a mistake on the opening lap to overhaul Wray, who finished second ahead of Paul Edgar.

Wray had issues with the start gate in race two and had to battle her way back from ninth to finish fifth behind McLernon and Justin Reid, with Kyle Murphy completing the top three.

Wray again made a lightening start in race three and led on the opening laps before McLernon hit the front on lap four to win by over five seconds from Paul Edgar. Wray claimed the final rostrum place.

McLernon, along with fellow quad rider Dean Colhoun, took part in the second sidecar race – with the former the lap-one driver before swapping.

“That was tough...it would have helped if at least one of us knew what we were doing,” joked McLernon after they called it a day at the end of lap two.

Jamie Wilson claimed the Clubman Quad overall while Thomas McNulty was the Semi-Expert overall winner.

Paudric Daly was the Y1 winner, with John Joe Malone dominating the Y2 class and, in Y3, Joe McVey secured two wins for overall success over Adam Gibson and Daniel Daddy.

Niall Creggan was the convincing winner of the Expert MX1 class from David Russell, while David Greer ran out the Semi-Expert winner. Scott Hamilton claimed the Expert MX2 win from Aaron McGregor with David Anderson top in Semi-Expert MX2.