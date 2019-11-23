TAS Racing confirms Taylor Mackenzie and Bradley Ray for 2020 British Superbike Championship

Bradley Ray and Taylor Mackenzie will front TAS Racing's British Superbike challenge in 2020 on BMW S10000RR machinery.

In an all-new BSB line-up, the duo replace Christian Iddon and Keith Farmer in the Northern Ireland team, which will again be BMW Motorrad’s official representatives in the championship.

Young gun Ray won his maiden BSB races in 2018 and the 22-year-old is an exciting prospect, while Scottish rider Mackenzie (26) won the 2016 Superstock 1000 title on BMW machinery and finished as the runner-up this season.

Mackenzie rode the Tyco BMW in the Superbike class at the final rounds of the championship at Donington Park at Brands Hatch.

He said: “When I got the phone call from team manager Philip Neill to ride for TAS Racing in the Superbike class at the end of this season, I jumped at the chance.

“The all-new S1000RR in BSB trim was very enjoyable to ride and gave me an insight to the massive potential of the package going forward. I’ve worked with the TAS boys before and fully enjoyed it, but to get the opportunity to ride with them for a full season in 2020, with the support of BMW Motorrad, in the official Superbike team, is something I can’t wait to get my teeth into.”

Ray, who joins the team from Buildbase Suzuki, said his goal was to add to his tally of victories in 2020.

“I’m very excited to be joining TAS Racing next season on the new BMW. Big thanks to the team for giving me this opportunity, I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“The new S1000RR has shown very good potential in its first year of development, so I’m excited to start 2020 with some upgrades to the package. I already know what it feels like to be on the top step in BSB and the goal is to add to those career wins in 2020 with TAS Racing and BMW.

“The main goal is to be fighting at the sharp end all season and I’m confident TAS Racing can help me achieve that.”

Team manager Philip Neill said he was ‘delighted’ to have both riders on board next season.

“We are obviously delighted to welcome both Bradley and Taylor into the TAS Racing team for 2020. Taylor is back for a second stint with our team, which in itself is testament to the belief we have in him as a rider,” said Neill.

“He has already proven his pedigree on S1000RR machinery in the Superstock class, then performed admirably on our Superbike at Brands Hatch at the final round, despite little or no track time. So all in all, it was not a difficult decision to offer him a ride for a full season in 2020.

“In Bradley I believe the championship has a bright young talent with a very big future. He has already demonstrated that he has the raw speed, talent and race-craft to win British Superbike races. We are now getting him at a time, when I believe he can add consistency to that raw talent.

“With TAS Racing on our BMW Motorrad S1000RR package, he will have the tools to excel in every department. We’re looking forward to working with him and assisting him in the next chapter of his racing career.”