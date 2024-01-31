Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Todd, who won the Superstock 1000 title in 2022 for Clive Padgett’s Honda team, was set to compete in BSB but said he had to “forgo” the opportunity due to a “commercial decision”.

Instead, Scotland’s Rory Skinner will spearhead the Moneymore outfit’s BSB challenge on the M1000RR with new title backer Cheshire Mouldings taking over from SYNETIQ.

In a press statement, TAS Racing said Todd had agreed to the change of plans “after a manufacturer request to represent their brand in the Superstock class with a leading contender”.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley rode for the team in 2023 and finished third in the Superstock championship but has not been retained this season.

Todd – who will also contest the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT for TAS Racing on Milwaukee-liveried BMW Superbike and Superstock machinery – said: “Yes, of course there was the initial disappointment of having to forego the opportunity of riding in BSB, but I understand the commercial decision and will now be giving my all to put in a strong title challenge in the class.

“I’m sure Rory and I will enjoy working together in the TAS garage and I’m just looking forward to getting on track and putting some miles in.”

The 28-year-old was a double winner at the North West 200 last year in the Supersport races but has not yet announced his plans for the class in 2024.

Meanwhile, Skinner joins the team after he was let go from his two-year contract in the Moto2 World Championship by American Racing.

It was a setback for the aspirational 22-year-old’s hopes of making his mark on the world stage, but Skinner is now focused on challenging at the front once again in BSB after making his debut in the series in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with the Cheshire Mouldings by TAS Racing BMW team,” he said.

“The crew that Philip Neill has put together for me is very exciting and to be able to bring my crew chief Stuart Shenton from Grand Prix is a major plus.

“Seeing the bikes for the first time at the launch just made it feel that bit more real and I’m sure everyone will agree, they look absolutely superb.

“It’s going to be an exciting season coming back to BSB and being able to race in front of the British fans is always very special. I can’t wait to get underway.”