News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
45 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
7 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

TAS Racing's Ian Hutchinson ruled out of NW200 and Isle of Man TT after suffering stroke

Ian Hutchinson and Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team have been forced to withdraw from this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:11 BST

The decision comes after 16-time TT winner Hutchinson suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain during pre-season training.

Hutchinson’s racing licence has been revoked for 12 months as a result of his health scare, which he confirmed earlier in March. The 43-year-old will also miss the North West 200 from May 9-13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, the Yorkshireman rode the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team at the TT.

Ian Hutchinson on the Milwaukee BMW during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT last year.
Ian Hutchinson on the Milwaukee BMW during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT last year.
Ian Hutchinson on the Milwaukee BMW during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT last year.
Most Popular

The Ulster team will still contest the North West 200 in May with Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley – the event’s most successful rider with 27 wins – who has signed a deal to return to the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Milwaukee BMW team principal Philip Neill said: “First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Clearly we are disappointed to miss our first Isle of Man TT in 23 years, aside from the Covid years of course.

“Everything was in place for this year’s event together with Milwaukee and our other valued partners. We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season.”

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 03/06/2022: Ian Hutchinson during practice at TT2022. PICTURE BY TONY GOLDSMITH
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 03/06/2022: Ian Hutchinson during practice at TT2022. PICTURE BY TONY GOLDSMITH
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 03/06/2022: Ian Hutchinson during practice at TT2022. PICTURE BY TONY GOLDSMITH

A team statement said Hutchinson has made a ‘remarkable’ recovery and has already received the all-clear to drive his car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he is unable to race this year in line with the sport’s protocols following his stroke at the end of February.

Hutchinson, who made history after becoming the first rider to win five races in a week at the TT in 2010, will be in attendance at the North West 200 and TT to represent the team and sponsors Milwaukee.

Read More
Isle of Man TT ace Ian Hutchinson on mend after 'stroke' while cycling, thanks J...
Alastair SeeleyNorthern IrelandSpain