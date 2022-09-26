Tearful Thomas O'Grady lost for words after edging out Derek Sheils on dramatic final lap to clinch Dunlop Masters Superbike crown

O’Grady won Saturday’s opening race from Sheils to hold a slight lead of eight points going into Sunday’s races, but the pendulum swung in Sheils’ favour after he won race two on his Roadhouse BMW by0.4s from Josh Elliott, with O’Grady third on his Clear Energy Yamaha R1 at the County Kildare circuit.

That gave Sheils a one-point advantage with one race of the 2022 championship remaining, but it was O’Grady who came out on top after a breathless final lap.

He traded blows with Sheils after Elliott had set the pace initially and it all came down to the final lap, with O’Grady diving underneath Sheils into the last corner to snatch victory on the line by 0.324s. Elliott was close behind as he rounded out the top three.

Thomas O'Grady (Clear Energy Yamaha R1) and Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW S1000RR) served up a thriller as the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship went down to the wire at Mondello Park.

Choking back the tears, O’Grady said: “It means an awful lot. I want to thank all the lads I raced against this year, all the marshals and the organisers, all the sponsors and my family – everyone – it’s been amazing.”

Former Masters champion Sheils was gracious in defeat and was the first person to congratulate O’Grady on the slowdown lap after he was narrowly beaten to the title.

“I honestly thought he was heading for the gravel one time and I don’t know how he kept it on the track, but fair play– he rode a great race,” said Sheils.

“I had a bit of ‘brain rain’ that affected me and I wasn’t pushing the front, but fair play to the team because they’ve been flat-out all year prepping the bike. I’ve enjoyed this championship as much as I’ve enjoyed any championship and in fairness Tommy deserved it because he made the move on the last lap, last corner and kept it across the line.

“It was good, tight racing and that’s what I come here for, so the man won on the day and it’s his race to have, and his championship to have.”

Elliott, who broke the Superbike lap record for the international circuit – which had stood since 2008 – impressed again after making a winning debut on the AKR Thomas Bourne Racing Honda at the penultimate round last month.

The Fermanagh man was crowned Masters Supersport champion, sealing the title after winning Saturday’s race before finishing a close second behind Johnny Campbell in race two.

“I enjoyed the championship and it’s been brilliant. I really enjoyed that race but we didn’t have a new tyre for that one and I knew it was going to be difficult, with a lot of sliding and spinning up,” Elliott said.

“I got to the lead and tried to manage it and then Derek came past me and I sat in behind him. I knew he had a fresh tyre so I followed him but Thomas came past me then,” he added.

“I knew those two were going for the championship so I didn’t want to get too involved, and going into the last corner I saw Thomas making a big move.