McCullough qualified second fastest on the Woodside Logistics Group/Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing machine.

He finished fourth in race two after an electrical fault saw the 15-year-old retire in race one.

McCullough said: “I got away second in the opening race but a small electrical issue from lap two resulted in me retiring early.

Cole McCullough finished fourth in race two at Harfsen in the opening round of the Dutch Masters. Picture: Cole McCullough Racing

"Harry Nolte and Bennie from Bewo Tuning did an amazing job getting my bike sorted for race two.

"I started just outside outside the top six before battling my way into fourth. I was setting the same lap times as the front three so my fitness and speed is right up there.”

The Castlederg teenager is looking to base himself in Europe in the future.

He explained: “That would be the ideal solution for my racing but I have a few exams coming up first and that’s the only obstacle holding me back.”

Londonderry rider Joshua McCorkell was the overall winner of the Adult ‘B’ class at the first round of the Scottish Championship. Picture: Katie Cultra

His next race will be round two of the Dutch Masters at Oldebroek on April 1 before the opening round of the European EMX125 championship in Sardinia, Italy, the following week.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was making his debut in the Dutch series however bike problems meant the local teenager only managed one lap in practice and missed the cut for the race.

Spratt was on the reserve list but with a full gate he had to wait until race two for his chance.

Unfortunately a bad start and severe arm pump saw Spratt having to settle for 30th at the chequered flag.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished third in the MX1 class at the opening round of the of the Scottish Championship at Tain. Picture courtesy of Scottish Championship

“It was disappointing but a great experience and I can’t wait for round two in a couple of weeks time,” said Spratt.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished the opening round of the Scottish MX1 motocross championship at Tain third overall on the Apico Honda.

“We were a bit off the front pace,” admitted Barr. “I made decent starts but I was too cautious on the first couple of laps allowing the leaders to get away.

"I was happy getting another race in, to build the process towards the first round of the Fastest 40 championship at Hawkstone Park in two weeks time.

Randalstown’s James McCann was unbeaten in the S/W85 class at the Scottish Championship. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

"The track was rough which was good training for the new season and my races ran smoothly, so I’ve no complaints.”

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara had a tough day on the Moto-Cycle GasGas 350. Meara had to borrow his brother Jack’s 250 for qualifying after his own bike cut out on the line.

Meara resolved the issue ten minutes before the first race but unfortunately hit the back of Barr on the first lap and went down. From last place he fought back to fourth by the flag. In race two he stalled the bike off the line.

Race three was a struggle after the hole shot device stuck on, forcing him into the pits.

Despite being a lap down he never gave up, finishing tenth by the finish and sixth overall.

“I’m really happy with my riding all I need a bit more luck to go my way and we will be right where we want to be,” Meara said.

Local riders Richard McKeown finished eighth with Richard Bird 11th.

Ballymoney rider Jordan McCaw took his 250 KTM two stroke to third overall in the open 2-stroke class on Saturday and fifth in the MX2 class on Sunday.

Londonderry’s Joshua McCorkell claimed the overall in the Adult ‘B’ class with two wins and a second place on the Aquafix leak detection/James Parkhill Construction/BlackBrea Park Engineering Ltd-backed 450 Husqvarna.

“I’m really enjoying my racing since moving into the ‘B’class,” said McCorkell. “It was great to get the win.”

Jack Meara and Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Rory Cultra finished fourth overall in the Adult ‘C’ class.