McManus finished seventh in the penultimate race of the season, which was halted due to a non-serious red flag incident at the Kent circuit.

The 18-year-old could not be caught with one race remaining on Sunday with his nine points in the opening race of the weekend sufficient to put the championship to bed.

He slid out of race two at Druids but that was a minor downside to a memorable season for the Northern Ireland rider, who has received invaluable advice this year from Ron and Leon Haslam.

Northern Ireland's James McManus celebrates his British Junior Supersport title win with the Completely Motorbikes/Affinity Sports Academy Kawasaki team and his family and friends at Brands Hatch. Picture: Bonnie Lane

“It’s been an amazing year from start to finish, I’ve learnt so much this year and I can’t thank my team, Completely Motorbikes and everybody involved –without them none of this would of been possible,” McManus said.

“Also a massive thanks to my mum and dad for all they do to help us go racing, and to my brother Eugene: thank you for pushing me to be better and faster.

“The Haslam family as well, Leon, Ron and Ann, they’ve just been amazing and they’ve helped me come on so much in my racing career. I can’t describe how happy I am.”

McManus admitted to some understandable nerves before Saturday’s first race but produced a steady ride to put the outcome beyond doubt.

“I was a bit nervous going into it as expected but it was a great race and I was happy to end the season on a high,” said the Affinity Sports Academy rider.

“I just tried to get my head down to get to that front group but they had got away by the time I got to the second group, but I’m just happy it’s over now.

“The list of thanks goes on and on but just thank you to everybody who helps me go racing and here’s to next year.”McManus won five races in 2022 and becomes the latest rider from Northern Ireland to win the British Junior Supersport title along with Eunan McGlinchey and Cameron Dawson.

