The 15-year-old qualified fifth fastest out of 60 starters and in his opening race brought the Woodside Logistics Group/Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing home in fifth place.

McCullough said: “It was the first time I had used one of my race engine’s, prepared by Maddii Racing, and I was impressed. “Unfortunately I messed up my start in race one and at the first corner I was at the back of the field. I got my head down and by the end of the opening lap had fought through to just inside the top 20.

"Fifth at the chequered flag was the best I could do as I simply ran out of time.”

Castlederg’s Cole McCullough in action at the Dutch International series at Lierop. Picture: Cole McCullough racing

Race two saw the local rider crashing out on the opening lap after being hit by another rider.

“That was disappointing but I kept charging and with three laps to go I was up to fifth,” he said. “I was challenging for fourth before making a small mistake and crashing again.

"It was disappointing after all the work I had done. I was pleased with my lap times and fitness, so there were many positives to take away from the meeting.”

McCullough will return to the Netherlands this weekend to race at Oss before the following weekend’s opening round of the Dutch Masters at Harfsen.

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin claimed fifth overall in Adult ‘B’ class at Leuchars, round three of the Scottish Championship

With the local March Hare meeting cancelled due to the weather some Northern Ireland riders decided to race at the Leuchars for round three of the Scottish Championship.

It was a late decision for Omagh teenager Lewis Spratt, who explained: “I didn’t know anything about the trip until I came home from school and my dad told me that we were going to Leuchars.

"It was a bit of a rush job getting the camper and the bikes packed but we made it happen, just in time for the boat.”

During Saturday’s Adult ‘B’ practice the Todds Leap McCullagh’s Centra 125 KTM was flying. However, in qualifying Spratt had an issue with the engine.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt claimed first overall in the Adult ‘B’ class at Leuchars, round three of the Scottish Championship. Picture: Lewis Spratt Racing

“The bike started spluttering just as I left pit area and I had to return to the van to try and sort the problem,” he said. “We had only 15 minutes of the session left to sort the problem.

"We thought it might be an issue with the carburettor and after draining it I went back out again only to discover the problem was still there. I had to make do and tried my hardest, riding around the problem, for one lap to come away with the fastest time.”

With the problem sorted before the first race and against the more powerful 450s Spratt came through from a slow start to claim his first win of the day. Another win in race two saw him take the overall.

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin, the 2022 Scottish youth rookie champion, continued his return to fitness after an injury-wrecked 2023 season.

Ballyclare’s Samuel Logan pictured at Leuchars, round three of the Scottish Championship. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

The teenager claimed fifth overall on the Discount Beds Honda in the Adult ‘B’ class.