Teenager James McManus edges closer to British Junior Supersport title after fifth win of season at Donington Park
Randalstown teenager James McManus put himself in pole position for the British Junior Supersport title after a victory and runner-up finish at Donington Park.
McManus finished second in the opening race at the Leicestershire circuit before clinching his fifth victory of the season in race two on Sunday by over three seconds to put one hand on the trophy.
The Completely Motorbikes/Affinity Sports Academy Kawasaki rider took full advantage of some misfortune for championship rival Charlie Atkins, who left Donington empty-handed, and now holds a 35-point lead at the top over Kieran Kent with Atkins five points further behind.
With two races remaining at Brands Hatch from October 14-16, McManus has a golden opportunity to become a British champion.
“It was a great weekend at Donington and to come away with a win and a second is great, and a good lead in the championship as well is a bonus,” McManus said.
“On to the final round now at Brands for a great weekend.”