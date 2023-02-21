Omagh’s Lewis Spratt finished third in the AX 85cc Supermini British Championship

The McCullaghs Centra 85cc KTM rider qualified fourth fastest and in his opening race led until three laps from the flag, before finishing second.

Spratt said: “I wanted to play it safe, take no chances and protect my slim points advantage over third place going into the final race.”

In race two the 14-year-old miss-timed the start, hit the gate and was last away. A fantastic performance saw him climb his to fifth by the end of the opening lap and although he battled his way to fourth, unfortunately it was too late to challenge for the final podium place and he had to settle for fourth and third in the championship.

NI riders James Mackrel (65), Jason Meara (10) and Martin Barr (50) blast away with the pack at the OVO Arena Wembley, London. Picture: visualmxphotography

“I came into the series looking for at least one podium and I ended up with five,” added the teenager.

"To finish third in the championship was good, so I can’t complain.”

Spratt also raced at Fat Cats, Doncaster the following day, collecting three wins from three starts.

In the Pro class Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished third on the Apico Husqvarna in his opening heat.

Max Jones from Kesh finished fifth in the AX E5 Electric bike class in the final round of the 2023 UK Arenacross championship in London

However, in heat two he stalled the bike before finishing eighth. The local rider had to go through to the final on the public vote, after head-to-head and LCQ race disasters.

In the 14-lap final Barr was battling for seventh before crashing and limping home in 10th place.

“I was happy to make the final but another rider made a mistake and cleaned me out,” Barr said. “The bike was badly twisted and all I could do was bring it home.

"I enjoyed the series, I’m still in one piece and looking forward to the outdoor season which starts at Hawkstone Park this weekend.”

Caleb Ross from Stoneyford claimed his first podium in the AX 65 class finishing third in the UK Arenacross championship in London

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara on the All Moto Yamaha powered by Start Solar missed out on the final for the first time in the series after struggling with injuries from the previous round in Birmingham, including a broken rib and a shoulder injury. He finished fourth and fifth in the heats.

Meara said: “There just wasn’t enough fight left in me with the injuries. All in all it was a good series and I’m happy to have made five out of six finals.”

His team-mate James Mackrel may not have made the final but he was happy with his first year in Arenacross, helping the team to finish 10th overall.

Tommy Searle (GTCi REVO Kawasaki) won the 2023 Arenacross British Championship by a single point after finishing second to rival Conrad Mewse in a nail-biting 14-lap finale at the OVO Arena Wembley, that went right to the wire.

In the AX 65 class Caleb Ross from Stoneyford claimed his first overall podium in third place and fourth in the championship. Dungannon’s Daniel Devine finished the series with fifth overall in London and fifth in the championship.

Belfast’s AX E5 Electric bike overall winner, nine-year-old Max Jones from Kesh, Co. fermanagh was the best of the locals finishing in fifth place at the London final.