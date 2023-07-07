In qualifying the teenager was seventh fastest and despite a poor start in Saturday’s race one, he worked his way into fifth at the half-way stage of the race before crashing, dropping to ninth and reclaiming a place for eighth by the flag. Race two saw him finish eighth again.

After a few changes to the McCullagh’s Centra/Todds Leap KTM, Spratt made a better start off the gate in race three finishing sixth.

In Sunday’s race he was second around turn one before crossing the line in sixth. He still holds fifth in the championship with one round remaining.

Lewis Spratt finished sixth overall in the British B/W85 class at Schoolhouse MX track

“Considering I had a big crash at Tandragee the previous weekend I’m happy with my British results,” said Spratt.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr was returning from injury and despite not being race fit still managed to bring home the Apico Husqvarna in 14th overall in the MX1 class.

“I knew I wasn’t going to set the world alight on my return,” he said.

He qualified tenth fastest and in the red-flagged race one was lying seventh. In the restart he was caught up in a first-corner pile-up before battling his way through the pack to finish 15th.

Martin Barr returned from injury to finish 14th overall in the Revo British MX1 class at Schoolhouse MX track

Again another pile-up on the opening lap of race two hampered his progress, with Barr eventually crossing the line in 14th.

“It’s only four weeks since my accident so it was a matter of building up momentum and get back into the swing of things,” he said.

"Looking forward now to this weekend’s MX Nationals at Oxford MX Park.”

Dubliner Stuart Edmonds finished 16th overall while Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara completed the day in 17th overall.

Dean and Ross Dillon were in British championship quad action at the weekend

In round eight of the British quad championship at Dean Moor, Moria brothers Dean and Ross Dillon were in action.

In the pro class Dean, the current Ulster championship leader, brought the LDG Yamaha home in sixth overall while his younger brother Ross finished runner-up in the experts class.

Dean qualified third fastest and after a poor start in race one he was down in seventh on the opening lap before finishing second to Harry Walker by the chequered flag. A broken gear selector forced Dillon out of race two.

A good start in the final race saw him in the lead until four laps from the end when Walker got past to claim victory with Dillon just over a second behind over the line.

Coleraine’s Travis Toye claimed overall victory in the Nett 250 class

“It was a great battle in race three and although I lost points to Harry in the title race, I’m still in second place in the championship,” he said.

Ross Dillon was in great form in the experts class.

He finished fourth in race one followed by second in race two but saved the best to last claiming his first ever British race win in race three. He now lies third in the U21 championship and second in the national experts.

Coleraine rider Travis Toye claimed the top step of the podium in the 250 Nett championship on his Yamaha with two wins and a second place.

