The 14-year-old was third fastest in the combined times for Saturday’s racing and after a brilliant second place in the afternoon he made a terrible start in the evening race, lying eighth into turn one.

By the end of lap two the McCullaghs Centra 85cc KTM rider had battled his way into third and by the chequered flag had finished fourth. He holds second in the championship with one round remaining in London, February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got involved in a battle for third and decided in the end to settle for fourth and championship points,” said Spratt.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was third overall at the Birmingham Arenacross and now holds second place in the AX Supermini championship with one round remaining.

"I came into the series hoping to claim my first podium, now I have three and am second in the championship. I’m happy.”

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara on the All Moto Yamaha powered by Start Solar made his fifth Pro final, but a massive crash ended his podium hopes early in the 15-lap race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meara’s weekend had started well qualifying fifth overall and fourth place in heat one left him in a good place for the second heat, and straight qualification for the final.

He was holding fifth when he went over the handlebars, crashing hard at the ‘dragons back’ section of the circuit.

Caleb Ross from Stoneyford finished fourth overall in the AX 65 class at the Birmingham round of the UK Arenacross championship.

He did make the LCQ final though and after some hard riding in the head-to-head races went on to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yamaha man was running inside the top seven in the Pro final when his race came to an abrupt end.

“I was gaining ground before making a silly mistake coming out of the turn before the ‘whoops’,” he explained.

"I fell hard and was badly winded. I lay for a couple of laps to get my breath back before riding round for some points. Hopefully things will go better at Wembley.”

All Moto Yamaha powered by Start Solar team mates James Mackrel from Belfast and Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His team-mate, Belfast’s James Mackrel, was happy with his progress in the series. Having very little bike time before the series began he finished seventh in his opening heat and was lying second in heat two before 2013 champion Adam Chatfield on the FUS Geartec Husqvarna made a hard pass on the local rider.

Mackrel said: “I made a couple of mistakes before Chatfield forced his way through. I tried to cut back, clipped his back wheel and went down.”

However, Apico Husqvarna’s Martin Barr had a night to forget in Birmingham. The Ballyclare man was second fastest in the opening qualifying session but it just didn’t happen for the local man.

“I didn’t get good starts and struggled to make it happen in the races, but no excuses,” Barr said. “It was tough but I’m looking at the bigger picture because after London we go straight into the outdoor season at Hawkstone Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon’s Daniel Devine was fifth overall in the AX 65 class at the Birmingham round of the UK Arenacross championship.

The final was won by new championship leader Tommy Searle on the GTCi Revo Kawasaki who now has a one-point lead over Conrad Mewes on the Crendon Fastrack Honda.

In the AX 65 class, two local riders – Caleb Ross from Stoneyford and Dungannon’s Daniel Devine – finished fourth and fifth overall.