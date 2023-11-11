The first book to unite both generations of the legendary Dunlop family has been released to showcase their successes and devastating losses as they continue to dominate the sport.

Titled ‘The Dunlop Dynasty’, the book is told through the photography of Stephen Davison, the world’s leading road racing photojournalist.

The book depicts the thrilling and spectacular careers of these self-made sporting giants, with a particular emphasis on the new generation.

From Joey’s brilliant performances to Michael’s historic triumphs, this book captures the triumph and tragedy of the Dunlop family’s incredible achievements on the roads of Ireland and the Isle of Man in over 250 stunning images, many previously unpublished.

Stephen Davison is the road racing correspondent of MCN and a former editor of Road Racing Ireland magazine. A contributor to the documentaries, Closer to the Edge (2011) and Road (2014) he presented the BBC production, The Motorcycle Mavericks (2022).

Davison was drawn to road racing during the early seventies, and watched as Joey Dunlop began to establish his credentials as a road racer, graduating to TT success and Formula One victories with Honda.

Fascinated how this quiet man was able to beat the best in the world, Davison wanted to document something of what he was witnessing and purchased his first camera in 1986.

That would prove to be a masterstroke as Mr Davison has been the recipient of a number of photographic awards, including Northern Ireland Sports Photographic of the Year and Northern Ireland Press Photographer of the Year.

Furthermore, he is the author of a series of best-selling books on motorcycle road racing, with ‘The Dunlop Dynasty’ being his tenth book.

‘The Dunlop Dynasty’ provides an insider’s view of the incredible world of road racing, it is the ultimate tribute to the family’s unparalleled success and their continuing influence on their chosen sport.