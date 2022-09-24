Thomas O'Grady edges title rival Derek Sheils for victory in race on at Dunlop Masters Superbike finale

Dubliner O’Grady held a slight advantage of three points over Sheils going into the first race of the final round of the series at the international track, and after a nip and tuck duel it was O’Grady who prevailed by fractions of a second.

The Yamaha rider, who finished as the runner-up in the championship last year, traded places with Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) in a seven-lap battle, with Josh Elliott from Ballinamallard right in their wheel tracks in third.

On a frenetic final lap, it was O’Grady who held on for the win by 0.113s from fellow Republic of Ireland rider Sheils, with Elliott only 0.166s adrift as he filled the final podium place on his Honda Fireblade.

Derek Sheils and Thomas O'Grady are locked in battle for the Dunlop Masters Superbike title.

Alan Kenny was fourth ahead of Kevin Keyes – who started from the rear of the grid – and impressive young Ulster rider Johnny Campbell in sixth.

The title will go down to the wire on Sunday, with two races set to decide who will be crowned the 2022 champion.

Elliott earlier staked his claim for the Masters Supersport title with a hard-fought victory in race one from fellow Northern Ireland rider Campbell.

In a breathless race, Elliott narrowly held on for the victory by 0.094s, while fellow title contender Emmet O’Grady completed the top three.

Brian McCormack sealed the spoils in the first Supertwin race ahead of Darragh Crean.