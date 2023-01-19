The celebrated north coast event will go ahead from May 9-13 after vital council funding of approximately £275,000 was approved in December.

Ulster’s biggest road race returned last year for the first time since 2019 after back-to-back cancellations due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Race boss Mervyn Whyte said the ongoing support of the event’s joint title sponsors was also a crucial factor in ensuring Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting occasion will take place in the spring.

NW200 race boss Mervyn Whyte and Clerk of the Course Stanleigh Murray with sponsors William McCausland of fonaCAB and Gary Nicholl of Nicholl Oils, plus six-time Superbike winner Glenn Irwin and his son Freddie at the Giants Causeway this week. Picture: Stephen Davison.

“The racing simply couldn’t happen without the input of these companies,” Whyte said.

“William [McCausland, fonaCAB] and Gary [Nicholl, Nicholl Oils] have supported the North West 200 before, during and after the pandemic, and Coleraine and District Motor club are very grateful for all they provide as we look forward to another successful week of race action come May.”

McCausland of fonaCAB is hoping this year’s North West 200 can live up to the memorable main race day witnessed last May.

“Everything went like clockwork last year with the sun shining and great racing,” he said.

“As Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event there is obviously a lot of prestige and exposure associated with the North West 200.”

Fellow title sponsor Nicholl echoed those sentiments as he recalled the “huge crowds” in 2022.

“It was a fantastic day,” said Nicholl.

“There had been no North West for a couple of years because of the pandemic and the crowds were huge.

“The day couldn’t have been better and everybody enjoyed it.”

Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin, who has won the last six Superbike races at the NW200, will be back to defend his crown for new team PBM Ducati.

“The North West 200 will always be the focus of my road racing,” said the British Superbike contender.