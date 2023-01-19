Title sponsors confirmed for 2023 North West 200 as Glenn Irwin eyes more Superbike glory
This year’s North West 200 will have Northern Ireland companies fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils in pole position as title sponsors for the third time.
The celebrated north coast event will go ahead from May 9-13 after vital council funding of approximately £275,000 was approved in December.
Ulster’s biggest road race returned last year for the first time since 2019 after back-to-back cancellations due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Race boss Mervyn Whyte said the ongoing support of the event’s joint title sponsors was also a crucial factor in ensuring Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting occasion will take place in the spring.
“The racing simply couldn’t happen without the input of these companies,” Whyte said.
“William [McCausland, fonaCAB] and Gary [Nicholl, Nicholl Oils] have supported the North West 200 before, during and after the pandemic, and Coleraine and District Motor club are very grateful for all they provide as we look forward to another successful week of race action come May.”
McCausland of fonaCAB is hoping this year’s North West 200 can live up to the memorable main race day witnessed last May.
“Everything went like clockwork last year with the sun shining and great racing,” he said.
“As Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event there is obviously a lot of prestige and exposure associated with the North West 200.”
Fellow title sponsor Nicholl echoed those sentiments as he recalled the “huge crowds” in 2022.
“It was a fantastic day,” said Nicholl.
“There had been no North West for a couple of years because of the pandemic and the crowds were huge.
“The day couldn’t have been better and everybody enjoyed it.”
Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin, who has won the last six Superbike races at the NW200, will be back to defend his crown for new team PBM Ducati.
“The North West 200 will always be the focus of my road racing,” said the British Superbike contender.
“From day one this place has felt like home because it is home. I know the track like the back of my hand and I’m getting pushed harder and harder, but I still think there is a hell of a lot there and I have more to give.”