Tom Tunstall 'serious' but 'stable' and expected to make 'slow but hopefully full recovery' following Oulton Park crash that claimed two lives in British Supersport race
Two riders, 21-year-old Owen Jenner and New Zealand’s Shane Richardson (29), lost their lives in the horror incident, which occurred on the first lap of the British Supersport race.
Tunstall (47) was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital on Monday with “significant back and abdominal injuries” in the chain reaction crash. He was later confirmed to have sustained a broken bone in his neck.
A further statement issued by MSVR (MotorSport Vision Racing) on Tuesday said although his condition was still serious, Tunstall was “stable”.
“We can confirm that Tom Tunstall has sustained a broken bone in his neck and is currently under the care of a team of specialists at the Royal Stoke Hospital,” the statement said.
“While his condition is serious, he is stable and receiving the best possible treatment.
“Doctors are closely monitoring his progress and will determine in the coming days whether surgery will be necessary. At this time, a slow but hopefully full recovery is expected.”
The May Bank Holiday meeting, the first round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship, was abandoned after the incident.
