Top 25 fastest riders ever at Ulster Grand Prix

The Isle of Man TT took over as the world’s fastest road race in 2018 from the Ulster Grand Prix after Peter Hickman set a scorching new absolute lap record of 135.452mph in the Senior race.
Poor weather at Dundrod last August meant any prospects of the Northern Ireland road race wrestling back the title were thwarted.
Dean Harrison’s blistering lap of 134.614mph in 2017 remains the benchmark at the Ulster Grand Prix.
However, if more favourable conditions prevail this year, the first ever 135mph lap around the legendary 7.4-mile course is surely on the cards.
Here are the top 25 fastest ever riders at the Ulster Grand Prix:
1. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m17.928s 134.614mph
2. Dan Kneen (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m18.036s 134.541mph
3. Bruce Anstey (Honda) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m18.249s 134.396mph
4. Peter Hickman (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m18.507s 134.222mph
5. Conor Cummins (Honda) 2017 UGP SBK (2) 3m18.565s 134.183mph
6. Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 2016 UGP SBK (2) 3m18.704s 134.089mph
7. Michael Dunlop (BMW) 2016 UGP SBK (2) 3m18.866s 133.979mph
8. Guy Martin (Honda) 2010 UGP SBK (2) 3m19.540s 133.527mph
9. Keith Amor (BMW) 2010 UGP SBK (2) 3m19.678s 133.435mph
10. Cameron Donald (Suzuki) 2010 UGP SBK (2) 3m19.729s 133.401mph
11. Gary Johnson (Honda) 2009 UGP SBK (1) 3m20.137s 133.129mph
12. Lee Johnston (BMW) 2015 UG SBK (1) 3m20.413s 132.945mph
13. William Dunlop (Suzuki) 2014 Dundrod 150 3m20.716s 132.745mph
14. Davey Todd (Suzuki) 2018 UGP STK 3m20.972s 132.605mph
15. Ryan Farquhar (Kawasaki) 2009 Dundrod 150 3m21.235s 132.402mph
16. Derek Sheils Suzuki 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m21.786s 132.041mph
17. John McGuinness (Honda) 2007 Dundrod 150 3m22.282s 131.717mph
18. David Johnson (BMW) 2017 Dundrod 150 3m22.688s 131.453mph
19. Steve Mercer (Kawasaki) 2016 UGP SBK (2) 3m22.721s 131.432mph
20. Paul Jordan( Kawasaki ) 2018 UGP STK 3m23.160s 131.148mph
21. Ivan Lintin (Kawasaki) 2015 Dundrod 150 3m23.278s 131.072mph
22. Ian Lougher (Kawasaki) 2012 UGP STK 3m23.578s 130.873mph
23. Jamie Coward (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m23.768s 130.756mph
24. Sam West (BMW) 2017 UGP SBK (1) 3m23.791s 130.742mph
25. Jamie Hamilton (Kawasaki) 2013 UGP SBK (2) 3m24.018s 130.596mph