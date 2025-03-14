Finland's Erno Kostamo in action on the RSV Motorsport BMW at the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

This year’s Briggs Equipment North West 200 from May 7-10 boasts an impressive line-up of top European competitors, headed by former Macau Grand Prix winner Erno Kostamo.

The International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) star made his roads debut at his home race at Imatra in Finland in 2016.

In 2019, Kostamo raced at the North West for the first time and finished 11th in the Superstock class on a Penz BMW.

On his return to the north coast event last year, the 32-year-old clinched a trio of top-ten finishes.

In addition to his Macau GP success in 2022, when many of the top names were absent from the race due to prohibitive Covid restrictions, Kostamo has produced eye-catching victories over leading TT stars Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman on his home patch at Imatra.

Last year, his results at the North West included a fifth and sixth in the Superstock races, sixth in the opening Superbike event, and 10th in the feature NW200 Superbike race.

Kostamo will line-up in Portrush on his RSV Motorsport M1000RR BMW.

Joining him will be two-time IRRC Supersport champion, Laurent Hoffman, a regular at the NW200 and Macau.

The 42-year-old Belgian finished 16th in last year’s opening Superbike race and 18th in the blue riband Superbike race.

He will ride a Hoffmann by MRP BMW M1000RR in the Superbike and Superstock races.

France’s three fastest riders around the Isle of Man TT’s Mountain course will all be in action once again at the North West 200.

Amalric Blanc was a top-ten finisher in the Superstock class last season.

The 38-year-old will race a Honda Fireblade for Team Gazzz58 in the Superbike and Superstock classes.